Strategies for Colloidal Stabilization of Nanoparticles for Life Science: Technology Highlights and Market Outlook Report 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategies for Colloidal Stabilization of Nanoparticles for Life Science" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes a market outlook for nanoparticles in the life science sector. It provides an analysis of issues related to colloidal stabilization, and discussion on current and emerging strategies to improve it.



Report Highlights

Description of nanoparticles applications in life science such as drug and gene targeting, intracellular sensors, microfluidic devices, and biological labelling

Information on types of colloidal dispersions for life science e.g., metal, polymer, ceramic, composite, quantum dots, and nanospheres

An overview of existing methods for preparing colloidal dispersions in life sciences

The medium and the dispersed phase can be either gas, liquid or solid. Depending on the physical state of the two phases, colloidal dispersions are classified as follows:



Foams, consisting of a gas dispersed in a liquid or a solid.

Aerosols, formed by a liquid dispersed in a gas.

Emulsions, made from a liquid dispersed in another liquid.

Gels, formed by a liquid dispersed in a solid.

Solid aerosols, consisting of a solid dispersed in a gas.

Suspensions or sols, made from a solid dispersed in a liquid.

Solid sols or solid suspensions, consisting of a solid dispersed in another solid.

Key Topics Covered:



Colloids Applications of Nanostructures and Colloids in Life Science Nanostructured Materials for Life Science Colloidal Stability Existing Methods for Preparing Stable Colloidal Dispersions Strategies to Improve Colloidal Stabilization in Life Science Dispersions of Metallic Nanostructures Dispersions of Ceramic and Glass Nanostructures Dispersions of Polymeric Nanostructures Emulsions Market Outlook for Nanostructures in the Life Science Sector

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hs0qt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

