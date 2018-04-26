Stream Data Centers Announces Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Certification

Stewart Collier is the Managing Director of Stream's Critical Environments Services and operations practice, and ultimately oversees compliance across Stream's portfolio of data centers and mission-critical operations.

Collier stated recently, that he was "Pleased to announce that the PCI DSS v3.2 certification is applicable across each facility in the company's data center portfolio," and added that, "Stream Data Centers designs its facilities to comply with rigorous standards set by trade groups and certifying organizations, while maintaining relevant certifications and attestations. For Stream, it's all about maximizing uptime and value, without compromising health, safety and security." He added that the Stream Data Centers Critical Environments Services practice is "dedicated to continually improving and maintaining compliance certifications that are critical to our data center customers."

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) was created to meet the rising threat to individuals' payment card information. Compliance with PCI DSS is mandatory for all organizations dealing with credit, debit and ATM cards, as defined by the PCI Security Standards Council, which includes industry giants like Visa, Master Card and American Express.



The standard includes twelve requirements that include the following:



Security management

Policies and procedures

Network architecture

User access management

Network and systems monitoring

Software development

According to Collier, "Applicability of this attestation is for physical security and management processes that govern access to customer equipment – all through security systems, policies and procedures." The certification is now active for facilities in San Antonio, Minneapolis and Houston, with plans for Stream to apply the PCI ethos to design and operations of developments in DFW, Chicago, and all data centers going forward.

