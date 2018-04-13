This prestigious honor is determined by the NEWH chapter boards with consideration of a firm's quality design work in the hospitality industry along with membership and support the firm has provided the NEWH chapter. This exclusive recognition is NEWH's way of supporting and promoting membership. Not only are firms acknowledged by their local community as a leader in hospitality design, they are also celebrated internationally across the vast network of professionals in the industry.

"We are very proud of our creative team and the brands and places they activate," stated Brian Taff, CEO of Streetsense. "It is an honor to be recognized by NEWH and to work with hospitality clients that bring us amazing opportunities to do great work every year."

NEWH is the premier networking resource for the hospitality industry, providing scholarships, education, leadership development, recognition of excellence, and business development opportunities.

Streetsense is headquartered at 3 Bethesda Metro, Suite 140, Bethesda, MD with offices at 1226 9th Street NW, Washington, D.C., 1750 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C., and 102 Franklin St., New York, NY. For more information visit www.streetsense.com.

About Streetsense

Streetsense is an experience-focused strategy and design collective that creates brands people love and places people love to be. Powered by in-depth insights and an interdisciplinary approach, we are experts at creating, transforming, and driving consumer demand to brands and places. To learn more about our impact, visit www.streetsense.com, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @realstreetsense and on Facebook facebook.com/realstreetsense.

Contact:

Melissa DiMercurio

PR Account Manager, Streetsense

202.696.1862 | mdimercurio@streetsense.com



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/streetsense-receives-newh-top-interior-design-award-for-2018-300629655.html

SOURCE Streetsense

Related Links

http://www.streetsense.com

