Striim Recognized as a Finalist in the 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim®, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming integration with intelligence, announced today that it has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a finalist in the 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Awards for its Striim for Enterprise Security solution.

In its inaugural program, the Fortress Cyber Security Awards sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers. Working executives from the cyber security and information technology fields volunteered to judge the program using a proprietary scoring methodology.

Striim for Enterprise Security was recognized for its case study with a leading financial services company. The company turned to Striim to increase alert accuracy of its security alerts with more sophisticated rules, and to improve the security team's understanding of the alerts generated. Through multi-log correlation of streaming data and advanced pattern matching capabilities, Striim for Enterprise Security was able to accurately and immediately detect data security breaches and attacks.

"Threat detection is a leading concern of companies of every size, across every industry as they attempt to keep threat actors from accessing and compromising private corporate and personal information," said Katherine Rincon, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Striim. "We're honored that the Striim platform has been recognized as a finalist by leaders in the cybersecurity community as a top solution in helping combat cyber attacks."

"We are proud to announce the inaugural finalists and winners of the Fortress Awards," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "According to recent reports, only 38 percent of global organizations say they are prepared to handle a sophisticated cyber attack, and worse, an estimated 54 percent of companies say they have experienced one or more attacks in the last 12 months. The innovative companies and products we are recognizing, chosen by our expert judges, are the premier teams working to prepare, defend and respond to this growing threat. Congratulations to everyone."

About Striim

The Striim® (pronounced "stream") platform is an enterprise-grade streaming data integration and intelligence solution. The platform makes it easy to continuously ingest and process high volumes of streaming data – including non-intrusive change data capture – for real-time Kafka integration, log correlation, hybrid cloud, edge processing, and streaming analytics. Companies worldwide use the Striim platform to deliver real-time data integration, analysis and visualization for a wide variety of use cases including data security, fraud, SLA monitoring, customer experience, data modernization and centralization, and Internet of Things (IoT) analytics. Please visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

