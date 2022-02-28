Structured Cabling Market Global Report (2021 to 2026): Rapid growth in the LED Lighting System Creates Opportunities

Feb 28, 2022, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Structured Cabling Market (2021-2026) by Cable Type, Solution Type, Vertical Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Structured Cabling Market is estimated to be USD 11.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.22 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.
Market Dynamics
The Global Structured Cabling Market is driving due to growing government investments in communication infrastructure, rising trend of data center convergence is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing demand for high-speed connectivity systems and devices is fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, the availability of wireless technology as a substitute communication system and the high cost associated with fiber optics restrict the market growth.
Furthermore, rapid growth in the LED lighting system, growing adoption of FTTH/FTTP owing to the faster and uninterrupted flow of data, and transition from Analog to IP-Based systems will create opportunities for the market. Moreover, retrofitting with existing infrastructure and lack of awareness about product quality are the challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Structured Cabling Market is segmented further based on Cable Type, Solution Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.
- By Cable Type, the market is classified into Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A, Category 7, Category 7A, and Category 78.
- By Solution Type, the Structured Cabling market is classified into Product, Service, and Software.
- By Vertical Type, the Structured Cabling market is classified into IT & Telecommunication, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare and Hospitality, Banking, Industrial, and Transportation.
- By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. NEXANS partnership with Parkwind to provide turnkey business continuity services to four of its offshore wind farms in Belgium - October 05, 2021
2. CommScope introduced ARRIS SURGboard G34 and G36 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and Wi-Fi 6 routers that help in upgrading and future-proof their home network for optimum performance - October 04, 2021
3. Corning, Inc collaborate with AT&T to extend investment in fiber infrastructure, expand U.S. broadband networks, and accelerate 5G deployment - September 28, 2021
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Market Influencers
Drivers
- Growing Government Investments in Communication Infrastructure
- Rising Trend of Data Centre Convergence
- Increasing Demand for High-Speed Connectivity Systems
Restraints
- Availability of Wireless Technology as a Substitute
- High Cost Associated with Fibre Optics
Opportunities
- Rapid growth in the LED Lighting System
- Growing adoption for FTTH/FTTP due to Faster Data Flow
- The transition from Analog to IP-Based System
Challenges
- Retrofitting with Existing Infrastructure
- Lack of Awareness About Product Quality
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd
- AFL
- Anixter Inc
- Belden, Inc
- Black Box
- Broadcom, Inc
- Cisco Systems Inc
- Connectix Ltd
- CODECOM PTY LTD
- CommScope
- Corning Incorporated
- Datwyler IT Infra
- Electra Link, Inc
- Fibre Mountain
- FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD
- Hubbell
- HUBNETIX CORPORATION
- International Business Machine Corporation
- Legrand
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc
- Molex LLC
- NEXANS
- Nutmeg Technologies
- Panduit
- R&M
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- RiT (Intelligence Solutions) Ltd
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemon AG
- Superior Essex Inc
- Teknon Corporation
- TE Connectivity
- Tri-City Electric Co
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kd0yy
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article