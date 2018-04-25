Student Loan Affordability Not Dependent on Single Factor, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loans are a major problem for millions of Americans, and many discussions have touched on how they influence borrowers' ability to save for retirement or pay for basic necessities. However, those other costs can affect student loan repayment in return. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps borrowers with federal repayment plan applications, reminds borrowers that their finances are not isolated and must work together for financial health.

"Yes, student loans are a big expense, but being able to afford them comes down to more than how much is due," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "High payments can certainly be difficult to handle, but other factors contribute as well, such as housing costs, income and other expenses."

Student loans are just one part of the household finances picture, though they make up the second-largest household expense in the average home. Individuals also need to pay for housing, food and utilities. They may have credit card debt, auto loans or other debt to pay down. Many might also be putting money aside for retirement, a down payment or other family saving goals.

All financial decisions can impact the others. Putting more money toward retirement, for example, may mean less is available for entertainment funds. Or, borrowers whose income does not cover all expenses may need to choose between groceries and student loans. Borrowers who live in states with higher living costs might have more trouble paying down their student loans than if they lived in a state with lower living costs.

If student loan repayment is difficult among all other financial obligations, federal student loan borrowers may have options. While no repayment plan considers a borrower's other expenses, federal income-driven repayment plans (IDRs) calculate payments as a percentage of discretionary income, which uses income and family size information. Any reduction in payment from enrollment in an IDR can be redirected toward other financial goals or obligations.

"Income levels have a great impact on whether individuals can afford all their expenses," said Knickerbocker. "When income is too low compared to student loan payments, borrowers may find relief in IDRs. At Ameritech Financial, we help borrowers understand and apply for IDRs."

