Students Recognized for Outstanding Achievements Receive Learning Ally's 'Learning Through Listening' National Achievement Award

PRINCETON, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a national nonprofit working with U.S. schools to strengthen reading outcomes for students with learning differences has announced the winners of its 2024 National Achievement Awards.

The annual Awards program recognizes the outstanding academic and personal achievements of high school and college-age students who have triumphed in the face of persistent challenges due to a learning disability, dyslexia, a vision impairment, or blindness.

Andrew Friedman, CEO of Learning Ally, said, "These students are role models who have demonstrated the highest standards of performance and commitment in their classrooms and communities. When young people with reading and learning challenges succeed, we celebrate their accomplishments with a great sense of pride. This year's students have shown amazing fortitude and strength. To all the educators who serve these bright and talented individuals, we say 'thank you'."

Judging the Awards program is a national selection committee of esteemed champions of literacy who evaluate submissions. The 2024 Award winners are:

Elizabeth Cappelli , CT

, CT Rebecca Cavanagh , IL

, IL Tauren DelRio , MI

, MI Micah Deyo , PA

, PA Cooper Howard - WA

- WA Eva Rayas-Gribben - NY

- NY Bhavya Shah - NJ

Fintan Stiles - TX

Each year, through generous donors, Learning Ally offers three endowed scholarship awards for students with print and learning disabilities, and the educators who ensure they receive accessible curriculum that is equitable, culturally-relevant, aligned to grade-level requirements, and support students' personal interests. The three awards are:

Marion Huber Learning Through Listening® (LTL) Award - Awarded to high school seniors who are learning disabled.

Mary P. Oenslager Scholastic Achievement Award (SAA) - Awarded to college seniors and graduate students who are blind or visually impaired.

Winslow Coyne Reitnouer Excellence in Teaching Award - Awarded to educators who consistently use equitable accessible books to support struggling readers.

Learn more about this year's award winners and their accomplishments, and about the National Achievement Awards from Learning Ally.

