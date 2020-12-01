Studies into human decomposition - UQTR's outdoor decomposition research site welcomes it first human donors

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Dec. 1, 2020 T/PRNewswire/ - he first of its kind in Canada, the outdoor research laboratory for human decomposition at the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières (UQTR) commenced activities at the end of last summer by welcoming the first human donors intended for the study of decomposition.

Referred to as the site for Research in Experimental and Social Thanatology (REST), this secure, open-air facility will make it possible to study the physical, chemical and biological processes of human decomposition in our northern climate, in order to assist law enforcement agencies involved in death investigations.

"Donors at the REST facility typically arrive within 24 to 48 hours after death. They represent people who have generously donated their body specifically to this facility, through the UQTR Human Anatomy Laboratory body donation program. Our donors are studied, with the utmost respect for ethical standards, to investigate different post-mortem periods, which can extend up to several years. The remains are then cremated and returned to their family at the completion of the study" said Prof. Shari Forbes, Director of REST and a world-renowned forensic researcher.

Located in the nearby town of Bécancour – on land generously loaned to UQTR by the Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour (SPIPB) – the REST facility occupies an area of approximately 1,600 m2 in a secluded forest. Surrounded by a highly secure fence, the site is under constant surveillance to ensure the integrity of the research and the respect of all donors.

Innumerable benefits

"Currently, there is minimal data on how human decomposition occurs in regions where temperatures can range from – 40 °C to + 40 °C. Through our year-round research at the REST facility, we will better understand the agents and factors that affect human remains after death under such climatic conditions. We will also be able to improve our estimate of the time elapsed since death", notes Professor Forbes who holds the Canada 150 Research Chair in Forensic Thanatology.

Research conducted at the REST facility will enhance the methods used to search for, locate, recover and identify missing persons, and victims of homicide or mass disasters. The REST facility will also serve as a training venue for law enforcement, search and rescue teams, forensic pathologists, students, and those involved in forensic death investigations.

Collaborative crossroads

In addition to Professor Forbes, researchers from various disciplines (forensic chemistry, molecular biology, microbiology, geology, soil sciences, geophysics, geochemistry, ecology, entomology, pathology, odontology, anthropology, archaeology, remote sensing, biometrics, as well as humanities and social sciences on death perceptions in our societies, etc.), from UQTR and other institutions will participate in research and training at the REST facility.

"The opening of this exceptional research facility is excellent news for the advancement of knowledge in forensic science and many other fields", said Sébastien Charles, vice-rector of research and development at UQTR. "The REST facility is set to become an important place for interdisciplinary collaboration, while allowing the training of students and postdoctoral fellows and the creation or strengthening of partnerships in Québec, Canada and internationally. Our society will undoubtedly benefit from the transfer of knowledge made possible by the work of this unique research infrastructure in northern climate."

As a prelude to the opening of the REST facility, Professor Shari Forbes and her team conducted research at the UQTR campus using pig carcasses. This allowed for various experiments to be conducted and the collection of valuable data for the operation of REST. As a result of these studies, the researchers were able to optimise instruments (sensors, cameras, etc.) and validate their methods of sample collection (for example, collection of odour, tissue, soil, and vegetation).

Financial support

The collaborative research carried out by the REST team of scientists received financial support from the Canada 150 Research Chairs Program, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, the AUDACE program of the Québec Research Funds as well as the Academic Development Fund of the University of Québec network.

In addition to operating the REST site, unique in Canada, it should be noted that UQTR is also the only university in Québec to offer a forensic program, since 2012.

SOURCE Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières

