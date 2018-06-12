Studio Auckland Proudly Presents the Pop the Cork Collection of Handmade Designer Bags

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegans and non-vegans alike will be delighted with the on-trend sophistication of the new collection of handbags and accessories handmade by artisan Patty Andersen, designer and owner of the Los Angeles-based company, Studio Auckland. The Pop the Cork Collection is being released simultaneously with the launch of her new retail website.

Elegant envelope clutch, one of the featured items in the Pop the Cork Collection (photo: mikiandsonja.com)

Launching on June 13, 2018, the collection proudly features an eco-friendly vegan material known as cork leather and comprises a unique selection of individually handcrafted bags, clutches, wallets, coin purses and eyeglass cases. A stylishly designed satchel handbag, cross-body bag and wristlet clutch complete the ten-piece collection. The collection will be exclusively sold on the website StudioAuckland.com where the limited products are expected to sell out by the end of the season.

Vegan Cork is a highly sustainable and renewable plant material used in handcrafted products such as the designer bags in the new collection by Studio Auckland. Cork is the natural bark of the cork oak trees, which are native to western Mediterranean countries such as Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal.

With no harm to the tree, cork bark is harvested by skilled craftsmen. The bark regenerates itself ready to be harvested again every seven to nine years. One of the most appealing features of cork leather is the fact that, as a natural plant product, it is 100% vegan and can be used in place of animal leather, thereby respecting animal life and helping to sustain thriving ecologies on earth.

Because of her use of animal-friendly material in her products, Patty has been granted the use of the PETA-Approved Vegan logo for her Studio Auckland site.

"Studio Auckland's catchy slogan, 'Carry Your World' refers to both the concept of sharing the human responsibility of supporting the creatures on this planet by using renewable vegan materials in place of animal leather, and also the idea of physically holding the items one generally carries in a bag. The slogan also refers to the emotional role that many women lovingly carry as mothers, friends, caregivers, and active supporters of the environment," says Patty Andersen.

As a clever reference to another popular use of cork, each piece in the Pop the Cork Collection has been given a specific varietal designation. The ten-piece Pop the Cork Collection ranges in price from $12 to $275 and is comprised of:

Merlot Mini Wallet

Zinfandel Coin Pouch

Chianti Eyeglass Case

Pinot Noir Handhold Clutch

Cabernet Two-Zip Wristlet

Chardonnay Three-Zip Cross Body Tote

Rosé Boxy Cross Body Handbag

Malbec Envelope Clutch

Syrah Satchel Handbag

Chain Straps in two lengths

Visit the Studio Auckland website to drink in the beauties of these handmade designer bags, individually custom made in the United States.

The Studio Auckland website and the Pop the Cork Collection will be revealed on June 13, 2018, at www.StudioAuckland.com.

For more information about the Pop the Cork Collection, please write patty@StudioAuckland.com

Readers can join the Exclusive VIP Club to receive a 20% discount on the new collection by signing up at http://eepurl.com/cEM9vH.

Elegant envelope clutch, one of the featured items in the Pop the Cork Collection

