Study by Harvard Researchers Recommends Reexamination of Government Policies as Number of IPOs Continues to Harshly Decline

In their latest paper, "Hunting High and Low: The Decline of the Small IPO and What to Do About It," Marshall Lux, senior researcher at the Center, and Jack Pead, research associate, identify the multiple factors behind this decline, which is causing a complex problem particularly for smaller companies, and provide policy recommendations to halt this trend.

Lux and Pead set out to understand what has been driving the striking decline in IPOs and where IPOs fit into the larger context of capital markets. The factors they have identified include a larger scale financial system with increased consolidation in both financial intermediaries and institutional investors, the rise of private capital, a shift in institutional investing from active to passive strategies, and changing government regulation and its resulting burden on all public companies.

Lux and Pead have developed a series of recommendations for regulators and lawmakers to consider in order to make the public markets more enticing for companies:

Increase the threshold for eligibility as a smaller-reporting company (SRC) and non-accelerated filer. Increasing the ceiling for inclusion (which is already in process) would lead to an increase in the number of SRCs from approximately 32 to 42 percent of all listed companies, according to the SEC. Companies that would become SRCs as a result of the change would be freed from various financial and management reporting requirements, such as concessions relating to management discussion and analysis in annual reports and the level of required detail on executive compensation and historical financial statements. Aligning the definition of non-accelerated filer with the forthcoming updated definition of SRC will streamline the regulatory categories and provide relief to small-cap companies with free float between $75 million and $250 million . Extend the emerging growth company (EGC) on-ramp. Since the JOBS Act was enacted in April 2012 , 87 percent of all IPOs have self-identified as EGCs, suggesting that most companies undergoing listings find the concessions offered to EGCs to be desirable. At present, a company can remain an EGC for five years post-listing, provided its revenues remain below $1 billion , public float remains below $700 million , and it does not raise more than $1 billion in debt over a three-year period. Lux and Pead recommend the extension to a 10-year on-ramp to give company management evaluating a potential IPO substantially more comfort around their ability to economically meet their near-term regulatory requirements upon listing. Increase the shareholding required to bring shareholder proposals. The current provisions allowing shareholders to put forward shareholder proposals at annual company meetings set the bar too low. The $2,000 shareholding amount required to table proposals was instituted more than 30 years ago and is not fit for the present day. Lux and Pead do not suggest an optimal threshold, but the current $2,000 requirement is too lenient. The shareholding value should be substantially revised upward, and the requirement should be based on the percentage ownership in the company. It is unreasonable to allow shareholders owning less than 0.001 percent of a company's stock to dominate shareholder meetings. Allow shareholders the right to mandatory arbitration. The Committee on Capital Markets Regulation has urged the SEC to allow corporations to include in their charters the provision of mandatory arbitration in issuer-stockholder disputes. Lux and Pead believe this would reduce a major cost for all public corporations, and particularly for smaller companies that might be considering an IPO. Simplify the disclosure framework. Although the details are important and often debatable, Lux and Pead believe reducing and simplifying disclosure requirements is generally needed, particularly on smaller companies to reduce costs and free management to pursue growth and innovation.

To read more about why IPOs matter in the United States' economy, drivers behind the decline of small-cap IPOs and the researchers' policy recommendations, the full paper can be downloaded at https://www.hks.harvard.edu/centers/mrcbg/publications/awp/awp86.

About the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government. The mission of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business & Government is to advance the state of knowledge and policy analysis concerning some of society's most challenging problems at the interface of the public and private sectors. The scope of its work ranges from the local to the global. Drawing on the unparalleled intellectual resources of the Kennedy School and Harvard University, and bringing together thought leaders from both business and government, the Center conducts research, facilitates dialogue, and seeks answers that are at once intellectually rigorous and policy relevant. For more information, please visit www.hks.harvard.edu/centers/mrcbg.

