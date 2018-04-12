Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers

Edema is one of the major risk factors of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and can result from lack of activity or being confined in a small space, like an airplane or car, for long periods of time. According to the CDC, each year as many as 900,000 people in the U.S. are affected by life-threatening blood clots formed in the lower leg1, known as DVT, and studies show that 10 percent of long haul air passengers2 may be at risk, and hypertension can put individuals at higher risk3.

"Edema is common when traveling, especially on long flights and rides. For some people, it can be painful and, given the risk of a blood clot, it can be dangerous. Controlling edema lowers the risk of DVT and translates to healthier and more comfortable travel. This research shows there is a reliable, safe and natural option for travelers," said renowned natural health physician, Dr. Fred Pescatore.

A Natural Solution to Reduce Edema

The study, published in Minerva Cardioangiologica, tested 295 individuals at varying risk levels for thrombosis, flying in economy class twice a week for more than eight hours. Three groups were tested – a control group, a group wearing compression stockings and a group supplementing with Pycnogenol®. These participants supplemented with 150mg of Pycnogenol® daily during the three days leading up to their travel, and the three days following.

Study participants were tested using D-dimer tests to detect blood clots and ultrasound scanning to study vein compression before and after each flight. Results show that along with standard measurement practices, study participants who supplemented with Pycnogenol® experienced significant improvement of their edema symptoms, including:

Significant reduction of edema in the lower legs and ankle circumference compared to control groups (22.4 cm Pycnogenol® / 23.3 cm Control / 22.6 cm Stockings)

Decrease in study participants who reported leg pain after flights (6 percent Pycnogenol® / 17 percent Control / 19 percent Stockings)

"This study finds that Pycnogenol® is even more effective in reducing edema than other common preventative measures, like compression stockings, for reducing swelling. This natural supplement, which is available in more than 700 products worldwide, is a beneficial natural alternative for travelers who have tolerability issues with aspirin," said Dr. Pescatore.

Pycnogenol ® Relieves Jet Lag Symptoms

Nearly 93 percent of all travelers experience jet lag4, according to the American Sleep Association. In addition to the reported benefits for edema symptoms, participants in this new research also showed notable improvement in the following jet lag symptoms:

Improved sleep quality

Enhanced synchronization

Reduced fatigue

Improved visual impairment

Boosted cognitive function

"Jet lag can stress your immune system and contribute to higher risk to catch a cold or the flu when traveling. A natural option to relieve jet lag, without the common over-the-counter side effects, can help travelers feel more rested and ready," said Dr. Pescatore.

Pycnogenol® is a powerful super-antioxidant shown in decades of research to boost blood circulation and act as a natural anti-inflammatory. This new study supports previous research examining Pycnogenol®'s benefits for reducing venous conditions and managing jet lag symptoms.

To review clinical research and additional information on Pycnogenol®, visit www.Pycnogenol.com.

About Pycnogenol ®

Pycnogenol® is a natural plant extract originating from the bark of the maritime pine that grows along the coast of southwest France and is found to contain a unique combination of procyanidins, bioflavonoids and phenolic acids, which offer extensive natural health benefits. The extract has been widely studied for the past 40 years and has more than 340 published studies and review articles ensuring safety and efficacy as an ingredient.

About Horphag Research (USA) Inc.

Horphag Research (USA) Inc., based in Hoboken, New Jersey, is the North American distributor for Pycnogenol® (pic-noj-en-all) brand French maritime pine bark extract and Robuvit®, French oak wood extract on behalf of Horphag Research. Pycnogenol® and Robuvit® are registered trademarks of Horphag Research Ltd. For its patented ingredient, Pycnogenol®, Horphag Research has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Research Award, Nutraceutical Business & Technology Safety & Quality Award, SupplySide West Scientific Excellence Award and The American Botanical Council's Tyler Research Award. Horphag Research (USA) has the exclusive rights to market and sell Pycnogenol® in North America and benefits from more than 40 years of scientific research assuring the safety and efficacy of Pycnogenol® as a dietary supplement. For more information, visit www.pycnogenol.com and www.robuvit.com.

