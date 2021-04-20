STV Promotes Bruce Jennings, P.E., PMP, CCM, To Vice President

"I have worked closely with Bruce for more than 20 years," said Ted Lachus, P.E., STV vice president and business unit leader. "His quality of work, responsiveness, and ability to bring the best out in his team will continue to benefit the firm and our clients as he takes on this new role."



Jennings joined STV in 2005 and has served as project director on initiatives such as the construction management of a number of projects for the Chicago Transit Authority including the $153 million O'Hare Branch to Jefferson Park signal upgrade; the $62 million Howard station rehabilitation; the $46.7 million Farwell, Armitage, and Hill substations; and the $25.6 million Kimball, Princeton, and State substations.

Prior to joining STV, Jennings supported major transportation projects for 15 years in both the public and private sectors. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Bradley University. Jennings is a certified Project Management Professional, certified Construction Manager, and registered Professional Engineer in Illinois and Indiana. He is also a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois and the Chicago Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 8th in its transportation category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

