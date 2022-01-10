Stylus Pen Market to grow by USD 374.47 million | Evolving Opportunities with Hitachi Ltd. and KYE Systems Corp | Technavio

The stylus pen market is set to grow by USD 374.47 mn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. Moreover, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Stylus Pen Market Analysis Report by Application (Tablets and IWBs) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

Drivers and Trends

The growing popularity of IWBs is one of the drivers impacting the growth of the stylus pen market. The scope of use of stylus pens has gained momentum with technological advancements in tablets. Nowadays, educational institutions are using new curriculum methods where Interactive whiteboard (IWB) and stylus pens have become crucial for interactive educational modes of learning. The IWB market is expected to grow, with the rising demand for advanced teaching methods. This will drive the growth of the stylus pen market during the forecast period.

The extensive application of the Universal stylus Initiative (USI) is a major trend that is gaining prominence in the stylus pen market. This is fueling the adoption of stylus pens. The objective of USI is to empower interoperability between arrangements from various makers and to empower new utilities of dynamic pens. The initiative will increase the use of stylus pens across various devices. These pens can be used in devices such as smartphones, tablets, and phablets. Thus, the various benefits of USI will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major Stylus Pen Companies:

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Hanwang Technology Co.,Ltd

Hitachi Ltd.

KYE Systems Corp

Microsoft Corp.

Newell Brands Inc.

Promethean Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Wacom Co. Ltd.

WALTOP International Corp.

Stylus Pen Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Tablets - size and forecast 2020-2025

IWBs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Stylus Pen Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Stylus Pen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 374.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Best Buy Co. Inc., Hanwang Technology Co.,Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., KYE Systems Corp, Microsoft Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Promethean Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Wacom Co. Ltd., and WALTOP International Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

