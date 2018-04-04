Suave Pulls Back The Curtain on Crazy Tricks Used In Hair Ads

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- How many times have you seen one of those hair commercials that flaunts blindingly shiny locks, beautifully defined curls or sky-high volume, only to shake your head and say: there is no way my hair could ever look like that! Well, you're not alone – Suave spoke to millennial women and found that 74% don't believe they can get the hair shown in advertising*. And you know what, they're actually right!

Hair care brands often use exaggerated claims, impossible results and ridiculous expectations in their ads and we can admit, Suave has had its own share of fancy hair flips in the past. But because Suave doesn't need to rely on advertising tricks, the brand decided to have some fun and show women everywhere how crazy those practices look when you take a peek behind the scenes. From greenscreen actors using fishing poles to simulate shine to foot-long extensions that give you "effortless" waves…you'll never believe the lengths some brands go to for "goal-worthy" hair.

Suave has always been confident in allowing the quality of their products to speak for themselves so now, for the first time ever, the models featured in the brand's new campaign styled their own hair from start to finish using only Suave Professionals products. That's right, no commonly used tricks. Just women doing their own hair and loving it. The campaign comes on the heels of the brand's "evaus" social experiment and further proves the Suave brand's dedication to showcasing that it's what's in the bottle, not the packaging or the exaggerated advertising, that counts.



The idea that hair care brands should be showing real results may not seem groundbreaking at first, but when surveyed, only 2 in 10 millennial women were aware of some of the most commonly used tricks in hair care advertising*. Suave wants women to choose the products that work best for them and believes the great hair you see should be the hair you can achieve in real life. Simple as that.

"Our research showed that most women don't believe they can get the hair they see in hair care advertising and that really stuck with us," said Jennifer Bremner, Marketing Director for Suave. "We wanted to show her beautiful hair that she could easily get on her own, which is why our models did their own hair with Suave. Suave has been making salon quality products for more than 80 years and we are confident in letting our results do the talking."

"Throughout my career, I've seen many of these tricks up close, whether it's on a movie set or a cover shoot" said Ursula Stephens, Suave Professionals Celebrity Hair Stylist. "I've used Suave to create more styles than I can remember on so many different clients and I know that the products will always deliver quality results."

*Suave Women's Survey Conducted by Edelman Intelligence, 2017

