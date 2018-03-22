Sub-Zero Group, Inc. Completes the Kitchen with New Dishwasher Line: Cove

"Dishwashers are often the most used appliance in the kitchen, so when we embarked on manufacturing a dishwasher line, we knew that it needed to be hardworking and equally well-engineered to the same standard of our refrigeration and cooking appliances," said Jim Bakke, President and CEO of Sub-Zero Group, Inc. "Extensive research and rigorous testing far more punishing than anything the average consumer would subject a dishwasher to, resulted in a product that lives up to the standard of excellence our company has held and delivered for more than 70 years."

Cove dishwashers include thoughtful features that meet their owners' real needs. Through multiple rounds of focus groups and field testing, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. uncovered four common pain points consumers have with their dishwashers: cleanliness, loading flexibility, drying quality, and noise. Cove reaches the highest standards of luxury performance in:

Cleanliness: Forty-three jets, three spray arms, a four-stage water filtration system and cycle options work together to ensure clean water reaches the dirtiest dishes and cleans them the first time, every time, with no prewashing necessary.

Loading flexibility: There are infinite possibilities when it comes to loading. Adjustable racks and tines can accommodate uniquely shaped dishes and dishware configurations.

Drying quality: Fan-assisted drying, a hotter final rinse, rinse aid and specially angled tines to prevent pooling result in dishes that are spotlessly clean and dry, with no need for drying with a towel after the cycle is complete.

Noise minimization: Cove has a nearly silent operation, including an "extra quiet" cleaning mode to ensure it will never interrupt a conversation.

Cove also includes an Internet connectivity feature, allowing users to set up and start wash cycles – and receive notifications when cycles are complete or supplies are needed – all from their mobile device. With these features in mind, the Cove dishwasher comes with an industry-best five-year warranty on all parts and service, and unrivaled 24/7 customer assistance for the life of the product. Cove will be available to consumers in 2018 for MSRP $2,099 to $2,199 with two model options, with or without a water softener. Both models are panel-ready to accept custom cabinetry or stainless accessory panels in 24-inch or 60 cm widths, with tubular or pro handles that coordinate perfectly with Sub-Zero and Wolf's well-known flexibility to meet the contemporary, transitional, or traditional kitchen design of your dreams.

About Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc., headquartered in Madison, Wis., manufactures best-in-class appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Founded in 1945, Sub-Zero, Inc. is the leading American-based manufacturer of refrigeration, freezer and wine storage products. Sub-Zero, the preservation specialist, pioneered the concept of dual refrigeration, ensuring that food stays fresher longer. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. added the industry specialist in residential cooking appliances, with products including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers and ventilation equipment. In 2018, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. launched the Cove brand of dishwashers, the specialist in all things clean. Cove joins Sub-Zero and Wolf, establishing the brands as corporate companions and a complete kitchen family. In its third generation of family ownership, the privately held company also operates manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wis., and Goodyear, Ariz. Sub-Zero Group, Inc. is continually recognized for the highest achievements in appliance innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information about Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, visit subzero-wolf.com or follow us at facebook.com/subzerowolf, on Twitter @subzerowolf, or on Instagram @subzeroandwolf. For Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Customer Care, call 800-222-7820.

