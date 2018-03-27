SubApollo, a premier sunglasses subscription box, releases their spring box, "Electric Jungle"

SubApollo also does collaboration boxes. From different artists to clothing companies, SubApollo creates a custom box specifically for a brand. The brand then curates what sunglasses they want in each box. Collaborations is where fashion is going in the future. Off White, the hottest brand of the moment, has done many collaborations this season including: Jimmy Choo, Nike, Moncler and more.

Electric Jungle is inspired by New York City's flower district. Down 28th street is a collaboration between greenery and New York City's concrete jungle. SS18 showed electric colors with a vintage feel.

The sunglasses chosen for the Electric Jungle box are based off of this season latest sunglasses trend. Colorful cat eye eyed frames for the 'fashion forward' customer, circle frames for the 'simplistic' guy. If the customer already has their go to pair, they could choose 'open minded' and get colorful frames that will standout in a crowd.

SubApollo gains traction from their fashion news tab. This is where their subscribers can gain fashion knowledge and help decide what box option they should choose. SubApollo wants its customer to have unlimited sunglasses. A pair of sunglasses for every outfit, mood or hour of the day.

In the future, SubApollo hopes to extend the product line to clothing and other accessories besides for sunglasses. The literal meaning of SubApollo is everything under the sun. SubApollo would love to collaborate with companies such as Supreme and Hypebeast.

Naomi Terzi

Creative Director

Naomi@subapollo.com

www.SubApollo.com

