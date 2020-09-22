Suburban Dream Home Designed by Legendary Sustainable Designers Mike and Judy Corbett on the Market for the First Time in Over 25 Years - Listed by Vanguard Properties Realtor Lori Saia Odisio

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Though there are certainly many wonderful, interesting, and beautiful homes that come on the market in Marin, there are only a few that can boast distinguished historical legacies. 1101 Butterfield Road in San Anselmo's beloved Sleepy Hollow enclave is one of those properties that has a noteworthy pedigree due to its architectural and design origin. Award-winning architects, designers and authors Michael and Judy Corbett, widely considered revered visionaries of sustainable living design, built this unique residence in 1965. Their groundbreaking development design, Village Homes located in Davis, California, was applauded by Time Magazine, calling it a "suburban dream" and the Corbetts were named "Heroes of the Planet" in 1999, recognized for their innovative work in preserving the environment.

A Better Place to Live: New Designs for Tomorrow's Communities (Rodale Press 1981), Michael's first book, presented his design philosophies about the importance and viability of sustainable communities, ideas that were certainly ahead of their time and are now considered especially relevant as the world confronts environmentally destructive and socially inappropriate building and lifestyle trends.

A second book, written by both Michael and Judy, Designing Sustainable Communities: Learning from Village Homes (Island Press 1999) and still in circulation today, describes Village Homes, one of the most publicized built examples of sustainable community design and landscape architecture in the United States. Today, their thoughtful guidance continues to resonate and captivate the world and they are sought after by elite entertainers, cultural influencers, and international dignitaries who value ecologically and socially conscious design concepts.

A "suburban dream" can also be used to describe 1101 Butterfield Road, where the Corbetts' thoughtful planning and design are evident and showcased in this three-bedroom, two-bathroom mid-century home. Pass through the private gate and be immediately impressed with the facade's clean, pure modernist lines, linear fencing, and multiple idyllic outdoor seating areas that grace the park-like front yard. The open floor plan presents a sophisticated interior with public and private rooms that can easily access the sensational quarter-acre grounds for seamless indoor/outdoor living. Sophisticated stylish finishes enhance the newly updated kitchen and bathrooms, creating a chic contemporary ambiance. The truly sensational yard feels like a vacation getaway at a stay-at-home location, so sought after for today's lifestyle. Set along a seasonal creek, a rare Metasequoia (dawn redwood) tree punctuates the property with its majestic presence and a large deck and grassy play yard are ideal for entertaining and recreational activities. With its preeminent design history, extraordinary park-like setting, seamless indoor/outdoor floor plan, and elegant design and finishes, this home represents an exceptional Marin offering.

