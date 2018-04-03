Sufferers of Spring Blues May Find Resources in FEBC Benefits

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While spring may be a break for some from seasonal mood issues, spring blues represent a serious phenomenon that affects lives. Experts surmise physiological and psychological factors influence sufferers of spring blues. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers health and wellness benefits that might be of interest to people who are affected by spring blues.

"Seasons and environmental factors may have a huge effect on people, more so than we often realize," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "It may help folks to know that they aren't the only ones suffering from a particular condition."

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is commonly known as a condition where sufferers experience increased symptoms of depression during colder fall or winter months. Reverse SAD, however, affects a smaller but very real percentage of the population for whom spring and summer bring on depression and other negative mood experiences.

Researchers have also found a link between spring allergy sufferers and increased depression during springtime. Ctyokines, which are produced in the body when someone experiences an allergic reaction, might be responsible for depression in allergy sufferers.

FEBC has a variety of health and wellness available to members of all plan levels. Members can speak with health professionals about seasonal allergies or other physical symptoms through a few different telehealth benefits. A pharmacy discount can also be used at participating locations to obtain prescribed medicine that may address causes or symptoms of spring blues.

Certain FEBC members also have access to a counseling benefit, which they can use to address psychological symptoms of spring-related depression. FEBC members who can use the counseling benefit can speak on the phone with a counselor as many times as they like with no additional fee. Sometimes a counselor may issue a referral for further, in-person counseling which may not be covered by the FEBC benefit.

FEBC members also have access to numerous other wellness benefits that may be helpful. It's important to note that FEBC benefits are not insurance and are not intended to replace insurance.

"The most important thing for people suffering from any condition—whether mental or physical, or both—is that they have resources to get better," said Martinez. "At FEBC, we hope we can provide benefits that help our members a little further in the journey towards health."

