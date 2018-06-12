Suitsupply Opens Its 100th Store And Continues To Expand Globally Through Its Destination Location Strategy

Suitsupply was founded in 2000 as a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer brand that offers customers high-quality products at attainable prices. Since its founding, Suitsupply has consistently grown 20% year-over-year. While the brand started as a webstore, Suitsupply soon after expanded into brick-and-mortar. It created spaces where customers could feel the brand's products and have alterations made by in-store tailors while they wait. Suitsupply was able to expand upon this unique format by choosing attractive spaces with attractive economics not typically sought after by retail brands. This approach – along with the brand's characteristic flair and elegant selection of clothing - has yielded success for the company.

Suitsupply's 100th store exemplifies the brand's continued commitment to creating destination shopping experiences. Suitsupply Boston spans 9,000-square-feet and is the Company's 37th store in North America. In 2017 alone, the company opened 27 new stores in major metropolitan centers around the globe. In 2018, Suitsupply has already opened locations in Sydney, San Diego, St. Louis, Helsinki, Stockholm and Boston. The company plans to open its first store in Frankfurt – and its sixth in Germany – this summer. Moving forward, Suitsupply will continue to expand its physical footprint and grow its in-store and online business across North America, Europe and Asia. The company sees significant opportunity worldwide and expects the business will continue to grow.

Fokke de Jong, Suitsupply's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The opening of our 100th location is a milestone for Suitsupply. We've built a global brand that excites customers. In a time when many brands are closing stores, we believe there is more growth ahead of us than behind us. People are drawn to Suitsupply because of the energy and flair we bring to tailoring. They want to experience our brand and product both in person and online. We're excited for the future and see much opportunity ahead."

About Suitsupply

In an industry where fast fashion dominates and craftsmanship is quickly disappearing, Suitsupply introduces a better option, one where no attention to detail or quality is ever spared. They have received widespread accolade from the likes of GQ, Esquire, and, perhaps most notably, a Wall Street Journal blind test that rated a US$600 Suitsupply suit in a first- place tie with a US$3,600 Armani.

Founded in Europe in 2000 by Fokke de Jong, Suitsupply has since expanded into cities such as Milan, London, Zurich, Amsterdam, New York, Toronto, Shanghai, Singapore and Hong Kong. In addition to their expanding brick- and-mortar locations, Suitsupply maintains a strong online presence, allowing them to bring their style and top-tier service to all over the world.

