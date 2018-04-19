Summit Contracting Group Ranked #1 Apartment Builder in the Nation

About Summit Contracting Group, Inc.

Summit has built more than 350 multifamily projects nationwide. Molded by industry experience, inspired by a competitive spirit, and focused on a team approach Summit's projects represent over 100,000 completed multifamily units. With an experienced management team combined with strong subcontractor relationships, Summit has been able to provide their clients with successful projects throughout the nation. More information on the company's notable achievements, services provided, key leadership, or history is available at www.Summit-Contracting.com or by following the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About NMHC 50

NMHC partners with Kingsley Associates, a leading real estate research and consulting firm for the NMHC 50's research and analysis. All apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators are invited to answer a survey questionnaire that asks about their prior year activities. Apartment owners, managers and syndicators are ranked based on their portfolio holdings (either owned or managed) as of January 1, 2018, while developers and builders are ranked based on the number of units started in 2017.

For more details about the NMHC 50, visit www.nmhc.org/The-NMHC-50.

