Senator Maria Collett

Representative Jennifer O'Mara

Representative Mike Zabel

American Heritage Federal Credit Union

Ardent Credit Union

BHCU

Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union

Freedom Credit Union

Merck Sharpe & Dohme

Norristown Bell Credit Union

Penn Federal Credit Union

Reliance Federal Credit Union

Sun East Federal Credit Union

Superior Federal Credit Union

Tri County Federal Credit Union

TruMark Financial ® Credit Union

Credit Union Ukrainian Selfreliance Federal Credit Union

With inflation surging along with school programs paused for the summer, there has been an increase in the number of people needing assistance to feed their families. "Sun East is proud of our commitment to people helping people, and humbled by the generosity of our employees," said Sun East's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Kaczenski.

Sun East Federal Credit Union, founded in 1949, is a full-service, not-for-profit purpose driven financial institution serving the savings, borrowing, and virtual banking needs of 50,000+ members, 1,250 employers, and multiple other organizations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey. Sun East has over $820 million in assets with branches throughout the Quad-State area, nationwide ATM access, and online and mobile banking. For more information, call 877- 5-SUNEAST or visit www.suneast.org.

