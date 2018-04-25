Sun Life Financial hosts first quarter 2018 earnings conference call

TORONTO, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, after markets close. The Company will hold its earnings conference call and audio webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET the following day.
Date: Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, visit www.sunlife.com/QuarterlyReports 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. An archive will be available on the website following the event.
To listen via telephone, please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time as follows:
Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-866-521-4909
Participant Dial In (International): 647-427-2311
A replay of the conference call will be available from Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 4 p.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 by calling 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 (toll free within North America) using Conference ID: 2373636.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2017, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management of $975 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
Media Relations Contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
Krista Wilson
Greg Dilworth
Director
Vice-President
Corporate Communications
Investor Relations
T.519-888-3900 ext. 341-4896
T. 416-979-6230
SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.
