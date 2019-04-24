Sun Life Financial hosts first quarter 2019 earnings conference call

TORONTO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. ("Sun Life Financial") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after markets close. Sun Life Financial will hold its earnings conference call and audio webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET the following day.

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2019

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, visit www.sunlife.com/QuarterlyReports 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. An archive will be available on the website following the event.

To listen via telephone, please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time as follows:

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-866-521-4909

Participant Dial In (International): 647-427-2311

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 23, 2019 by calling 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 (toll free within North America) using Conference ID: 1759087.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2018, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management of $951 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

