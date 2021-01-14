Suncoast College of Health CEO Named Top 100 Visionary in Education

BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncoast College of Health is excited to announce that Lisa Anne Leote, Chief Executive Officer, will be receiving the prestigious Global Forum for Education and Learning (GFEL) "Top 100 Visionaries in Education" award.

Lisa Anne Leote While in Haiti, Mrs. Leote taught her students while performing prenatal ultrasounds simultaneously.

"Knowledge truly is powerful -- it can never be taken from you. As I've said many times, you can lose your life, your belongings, your hope, your pride, but you can never lose what you have learned. The power of education exceeds what we choose to recognize, and often times throughout the world, the limitation of education is placed to stunt this exact same reason," Mrs. Leote said.

At the leadership helm of the College, she asserts her belief that access to quality education should be a basic human right both here in the United States and abroad. Mrs. Leote has spent many years creating educational curriculums for developing countries to implement as a means for sustainable living and organizational systems, in addition to her academic roles and impact in the United States.

Mrs. Leote believes that while change is direly needed, the flaws in education across the globe should not exist in the present world we live in. She plans on continuing to use academics as the building block to elevate humanity, with Suncoast College of Health as the facilitation for the transformation that is needed in academia.

