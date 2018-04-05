SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Date

LISLE, Ill., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXCP) plans to release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, April 26, 2018, before trading opens on the New York Stock Exchange.

SXCP will host its quarterly earnings call at 10:00 am ET on April 26, 2018. The conference call will be webcast live and archived for replay in the Investors section of www.suncoke.com. Investors may participate in this call by dialing 1-833-236-5757 in the U.S. or 1-647-689-4185 if outside the U.S., confirmation code 5284275.