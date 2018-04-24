SunTrust Declares Quarterly Dividend

June 15, 2018, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2018:

a quarterly cash dividend of $1,022.22 1 per share on SunTrust's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ( $100,000 liquidation preference per share). The amount of the dividend on each Series A Depositary Share ( $25 liquidation preference per share) will be $0.255 2 ;

per share on SunTrust's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ( liquidation preference per share). The amount of the dividend on each Series A Depositary Share ( liquidation preference per share) will be ; a quarterly cash dividend of $1,022.22 1 per share on SunTrust's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B ( $100,000 liquidation preference per share);

per share on SunTrust's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B ( liquidation preference per share); a semi-annual cash dividend of $2,812.50 per share on SunTrust's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F ( $100,000 liquidation preference per share). The amount of the dividend on each Series F Depositary Share ( $1,000 liquidation preference per share) will be $28.12 3 ;

per share on SunTrust's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F ( liquidation preference per share). The amount of the dividend on each Series F Depositary Share ( liquidation preference per share) will be ; a semi-annual cash dividend of $2,525.00 per share on SunTrust's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G ( $100,000 liquidation preference per share). The amount of the dividend on each Series G Depositary Share ( $1,000 liquidation preference per share) will be $25.25 ; and

per share on SunTrust's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G ( liquidation preference per share). The amount of the dividend on each Series G Depositary Share ( liquidation preference per share) will be ; and a semi-annual cash dividend of $3,003.82 4 per share on SunTrust's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H ( $100,000 liquidation preference per share). The amount of the dividend on each Series H Depositary Share ( $1,000 liquidation preference per share) will be $30.04 5.

About SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of March 31, 2018, SunTrust had total assets of $205 billion and total deposits of $162 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com.

Editor's Note: The preferred stock dividends have been rounded for reader convenience.

1The precise amount is $1,022.22222222222.

2The precise amount is $0.255555555555556.

3The precise amount is $28.125.

4The precise amount is $3,003.81944444444.

5The precise amount is $30.03819444444.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suntrust-declares-quarterly-dividend-300635769.html

SOURCE SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.suntrust.com

