Super Model-Turned-Super Mogul Kathy Ireland Interviews Anpac Bio CEO For 'Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland'

Invited by the acclaimed, celebrity business empire CEO to appear in a special, "Breakthroughs in Medical Innovation", segment of, "Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland", Dr. Yu shared with Kathy and her audiences information about Anpac Bio's proprietary, "Cancer Differentiation Analysis" (CDA) liquid biopsy technology – the only such technology and testing fully-commercialized and available for patient screening worldwide.

Ireland featured Anpac Bio exclusively on "Worldwide Business" due to the company's comprehensive research validity data from 80,000+ cases processed to date, demonstrating CDA diagnostics consistently detects over 26+ cancers -- with a sensitivity and specificity rate range of 75%-90% -- usually identifying the disease at its earliest stages from a single, standard blood test. And it does so without any harmful side effects in patients; generating far fewer "false positives"; at a cost substantially lower than traditional testing; and generating results within minutes of sample submission.

Anpac Bio has filed over 200 CDA-related patent applications worldwide – 70+ issued currently; and maintains operations in seven sites, employing over 100 people globally.

Described as "game changing", and receiving the, "Breakthrough Innovation Award", at World Nobel Prize Laureate Summit; and named, "Most Promising Cancer Screening Company", at the 2017 Global Precision Medicine Industry Awards, Anpac Bio's CDA technology effectively reinvents early cancer screening and detection.

Kathy Ireland is the CEO of Kathy Ireland Worldwide. kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland was named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and Fairchild Publications. Kathy graced the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® earns over $2.5 billion dollars in global retail sales annually; and has received multiple awards, including "Good Housekeeping Seals". Kathy and kiWW® support many cancer-related charities such as the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. UCLA named Kathy one of the, "Top Ten Women's Health Advocates in America" today.

