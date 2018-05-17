Super Regional P/C Insurer™ Conference 2018

In recognition of the continued stratification of carriers using Demotech's Company Classification System, Insurance Journal and Demotech created the Super Regional P/C Insurer™ Conference to assist and educate carriers of all sizes and specialties. This year's conference will take place July 22 to 24, 2018, at the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. At the conference, subject matter experts will convene to discuss a variety of relevant topics, including the following:

InsureTech

Wildfires

Cyber Insurance

Autonomous Vehicles

Private Flood Insurance

Artificial Intelligence.

For more information or to register for this conference, please visit www.superregional.net.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) to Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and the execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

About Insurance Journal

Insurance Journal magazine publishes five regional editions and has a national BPA-audited circulation of more than 42,000. Insurance Journal also publishes the popular Daily Headlines digital newsletter with close to 80,000 subscribers and the popular property/casualty insurance Web site, www.insurancejournal.com.

