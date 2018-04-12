Superion Achieves Record Customer Retention Rate And Company Growth Amid Year Of Milestones

Superion hired top talent from across the high-growth tech and financial sectors to drive growth in services, accelerate product innovations, and elevate the customer experience. Key appointments include: Simon Angove , CEO; Todd Schulte , COO; John Pulling , CTO; Brad Surminsky , CFO; and Jatin Atre , CMO.

Company growth. Superion acquired Public Safety Corporation, market leader in false alarm management solutions and maker of CryWolf, to create the smartest computer-aided dispatch system in the market.

Product and services growth. Superion established Superion Labs to bring AI-powered innovation to the public sector, and announced the development of two Centers of Excellence – in Lake Mary and High Point – to drive product innovation.

Workforce growth. Superion created more than 300 new jobs while expanding its headquarters in Lake Mary, FL, and High Point, NC.

, and . Corporate citizenship. In recognition of its support during Hurricane Harvey, Superion was presented with a League City Partner Award by the League City PD.

"Across the board, Superion continues to execute very well against its growth plan," said Superion CEO Simon Angove. "This past year, we added a substantial number of new customers, acquired an industry leader in the public safety space, and expanded two Centers of Excellence, ensuring we continue to deliver on our mission: to provide the broadest, smartest, and most unified software platform to transform public service operations and power amazing public experiences."

About Superion

Superion is a leading software and information technology solutions provider that meets the specialized requirements of city, municipal, and county governments, as well as public safety and justice agencies and nonprofit organizations. Drawing upon more than 35 years of experience, the knowledge and expertise of Superion employees help communities that rely on our software serve more than 175 million people each day. Superion is Powering the Public Experience. Learn more at www.superion.com.

