SUPERLOGIC TEAMS UP WITH AMERICAN EXPRESS TO GIVE MERCHANTS SPECIAL DISCOUNTS ON NEXT GEN ENTERPRISE LOYALTY AND COMMERCE SOLUTIONS

The program will provide eligible American Express merchants with special discounts to new loyalty and commerce technology aimed at maximizing the consumer experience, gathering new data, and driving revenue.

MIAMI, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Superlogic, the revolutionary technology company building enterprise-grade loyalty and connected commerce software for the world's most innovative brands, today announced it's teaming up with leading globally integrated payments company, American Express. Eligible Amex merchants will be provided with special discounts to access next gen loyalty and connected commerce technology that amplifies customer experience, while driving new data and revenue. This partnership will introduce interested American Express merchants to new tools to gamify their loyalty offerings, with new data and insights to better inform merchants' payment strategy and loyalty accounting management.

Superlogic technology is white labeled for each enterprise client on a SaaS basis, and seamlessly integrates with existing CRM, CDP, and traditional loyalty management systems. Superlogic's system uses a hybrid of points and digital assets technology to better manage and reduce rewards program liabilities, accurately attribute real-world purchase data, and drive higher program engagement through personalization. Data is kept secure and immutable on a proprietary private-public distributed ledger system, while gamified "digital badge" assets can be earned and collected to unlock benefits and experiences.

"Consumers are seeking new loyalty experiences that offer benefits or technology that legacy loyalty systems cannot provide," said Lin Dai, CEO and Co-Founder of Superlogic. "We're thrilled to work with American Express to provide eligible merchants special discounts on our next-gen solutions designed for today's savvy consumers to upgrade their rewards experience, while connecting and incentivizing purchases and behaviors across digital, physical retail and social channels."

Superlogic has an existing relationship with American Express as an Amex Ventures portfolio company. Superlogic has also worked with different groups within American Express including the Global Network Services team, and most recently Global Merchant Services.

ABOUT Superlogic:

Superlogic is a revolutionary technology company building enterprise grade loyalty and connected commerce solutions for the world's most innovative brands. Formerly known as OneOf and led by CEO Lin Dai, the senior leadership team brings together decades of technical expertise across data, blockchain, web3, and A.I. from Microsoft, Splunk, Warner Music Group, and more. The company's digital assets, loyalty and connected commerce technology is used by major brands in financial services, entertainment, media, retail, and consumer products, including American Express, Mastercard, Warner Music Group, Anheuser-Busch and more. Visit Superlogic.com for more.

