SureCall Introduces New Performance Leading Signal Booster for Midsize Offices and Residences in Rural and Urban Areas

SureCall's proprietary SureIQ technology gives the Fusion5X 2.0 cell phone signal booster the ability to perform amidst the strongest uplink and downlink signals that often cause poorly designed boosters to shut-down prematurely, or fail to deliver the strongest signal when needed. Solving a common frustration for mobile users in urban areas, the Fusion5X 2.0 with SureIQ technology self-adjusts to deliver around-the-clock signal amplification in even the most challenging cellular environments.

Fusion5X 2.0 Benefits:

Max Coverage Area: The Fusion5X 2.0 delivers +16 dBm downlink power to cover more than twice the area as compared to the closest competing product.

"With the Fusion5X 2.0 and SureIQ our engineering team is once again leading the charge to push the boundaries of booster technology," said Hongtao Zahn, CEO of SureCall. "This exciting new product and technology ensures that customers are getting the most powerful and reliable signal possible no matter where they are located."

As data-heavy smartphones become more prevalent, a greater demand is being placed on the existing mobile infrastructure and SureCall's Fusion5X 2.0 is there to support cellular customers as their devices and needs evolve. Starting at $1399, the Fusion5X 2.0 will be available for purchase through SureCall Partners starting April 15. Like all SureCall products, the Fusion5X 2.0 comes with an industry-leading 3-year warranty and lifetime tech support.

About SureCall

Founded in 2001, SureCall is the multi-patented, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Combining top-quality materials, powerfully innovative product designs, and industry-leading service and support, SureCall has given mobile device users access to reliable cellular signals in homes, offices, and cars. Major institutions like NASA, Stanford, Duke, Kaiser Permanente and many others in the oil and gas, hospitality, automotive, and technology industries trust SureCall's FCC-approved boosters to make their signals go the distance. Visit SureCall.com for more information.

