Surgical ENT Devices Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.67%

Sep 14, 2022, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical ENT Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Radiofrequency Handpieces, Sinus Balloon Dilation Devices), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surgical ENT devices market size is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.67% from 2022 to 2030. The high prevalence of hearing loss, increasing uptake of surgeries for the treatment of ENT disorders, and the availability of advanced surgical devices are certain factors positively impacting the market growth.
Traditionally existing surgical procedures are slowly being replaced by minimally invasive surgeries in most advanced countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., and Japan. Surgical ENT devices for minimally invasive procedures are dominated by companies such as Karl Storz, which offer HD video rhino-laryngoscope that can be used for visualization of the nose, pharynx, and larynx in HD image quality.
Surgical ENT Device Market Report Highlights
- In terms of product, the radiofrequency handpieces segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. The sinus balloon dilation devices segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for devices.
- North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as a large patient population and developments in healthcare infrastructure, leading to the high demand for ENT surgeries and associated devices.
- The European market is likely to witness high growth in the years to come due to the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of ENT-related diseases, and technological advancements. This region has a significant demand for Cochlear Implant (CI) procedures. Germany is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.
- The market is consolidated with a few large and multiple medium and small players. The majority of manufacturers have suffered a negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced demand for devices. However, players are witnessing recovery amid relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions.
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Increasing prevalence of ENT disorders
- Technological advancements in Surgical ENT devices
- Increasing penetration of minimally invasive ENT procedures
Market Restraint Analysis
- Shortage of ENT specialist
- Risk associated with ENT surgery procedures
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Report Scope and Objectives
Chapter 2 Methodology
Chapter 3 Executive Summary
Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 5 Surgical ENT Devices Market: Product Analysis
Chapter 6 Surgical ENT Devices Market: Regional Analysis
Chapter 7 Surgical ENT Devices Market Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Medtronic plc
- Olympus Corporation
- Richard Wolf GmbH
- Zeiss
- Stryker
- Smith & Nephew
- Johnson & Johnson
- Integra Lifesciences
- Hoya Corporation
- Sonova
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6sdxb
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article