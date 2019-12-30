Surgical Tables, Lights & Ceiling Systems Markets to 2023: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Competition, and More

News provided by

Research and Markets

Dec 30, 2019, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities in Surgical Tables, Lights & Ceiling Systems Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for tables, lights, other technologies:

  • Current Market Size & Forecast
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
  • Current & Emerging Technologies
  • Market Trends & Opportunities
  • Plus More

Competitors Covered:

  • Arjo
  • Etac
  • Hill-Rom
  • Invacare
  • Linet Group
  • Medline
  • Otto Bock
  • Paramount Bed
  • Permobil AB
  • Savaria
  • Stryker
  • Sunrise Medical
  • Others

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Market by Clinical Application
  • Market by Geography
  • Suppliers
  • Markets by Technology
  • Surgical Tables, Lights & Fixed Systems

1. Surgical Tables

2. Surgical Lighting Systems

3. Ceiling and Other Fixed Systems

4. Equipment Services

5. Supplier Shares

6. Market by Geography

List of Exhibits
Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023
Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018
Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018

Exhibit 1: Surgical Tables, Lights & Fixed Systems, Global Market by Segment, 2017-2023
Exhibit 2: Global Surgical Tables, Lights & Fixed Systems, Supplier Shares, 2018

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqswyc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

Surgical Tables, Lights & Ceiling Systems Markets to 2023: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Competition, and More

News provided by

Research and Markets

Dec 30, 2019, 17:15 ET