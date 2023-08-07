Surimwon Agricultural Corporation Co., Ltd., which was finally selected for the support project by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, launched 'BomChoYu Fish Soy Sauce'

- You can cook perfectly with one multi-purpose seasoning "fish soy sauce."

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of SMEs and Startups selected 30 companies to participate in this year's Social Economy Enterprise Growth Support Project on the 18th, while Surimwon Agricultural Company, a food company, was finally selected as one of the top 30 companies.

The newly launched Spring Choyeo Soy Sauce by Surimwon Agricultural Corporation uses anchovies and fermented soybeans made from Korean soybeans in spring and early summer, making it clear, transparent, and fishy, and it is easy to cook with a sauce for roasting, seaweed soup, seasoned vegetables, or cooking that is a mother's concern.

Bae Soo-rim, CEO of Surimwon, explained, "We will not make fish soy sauce if we want to use chemical seasonings," and emphasized that we will produce high-quality products only with natural ingredients that suit modern people's health and taste to reach customers with healthy and delicious food.

Only 100% Korean ingredients are used and only sea salt with impurities removed is used, and only anchovies and sea salt have been aged for more than three years, adding a taste of time to the original filial piety given by nature.

The company explained that the fish soy sauce, which was created by combining Korean anchovies, sea salt, and domestic beans, is made of Korean ingredients only, and it has a clean and deep taste because it is not fishy and does not use chemical additives.

Located in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do, Surimwon Agricultural Corporation produces and distributes a number of traditional Korean foods such as red pepper paste, salted anchovies, and salted shrimp, and manufactures all products with the best natural ingredients.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/114543764965

SOURCE Surimwon Agricultural Corporation

