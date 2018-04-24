Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® MLP High Income Index

DALLAS, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC and Cushing® Asset Management, LP announce an upcoming interim constituent change to the constituents of The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index"). On January 1, 2018, Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) and Index constituent Archrock Partners, L.P., (NASDAQ: APLP) announced an Agreement and Plan of Merger whereby APLP would be acquired by AROC, subject to the consent of holders of at least a majority of the APLP common units. Meetings of the shareholders of AROC and the unitholders of APLP will be held on April 25, 2018, for the purpose of considering and voting on the proposed transaction. Per the Index methodology, APLP will be removed from the Index after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on April 25 and be replaced with EQT Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) at APLP's then-current weight.
There will be no changes to the remaining constituents of the Index.
ABOUT THE CUSHING® MLP HIGH INCOME INDEX
The Cushing® MLP High Income Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of 30 publicly traded energy and shipping master limited partnership (MLP) securities with an emphasis on current yield. The securities are chosen for inclusion according to a three-tier proprietary weighting system developed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP. The Cushing® MLP High Income Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPY".
ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT
Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.
Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI) ), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.
Contact:
Judson Redmond
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com
The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to maintain and calculate the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones S&P nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swank-capital-and-cushing-asset-management-announce-a-constituent-change-to-the-cushing-mlp-high-income-index-300635451.html
SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP; Swank Capital, LLC
Share this article