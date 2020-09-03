Sweet Taste of Uzbekistan Reaches North America, as Crafers Enters the US Confectionery Market With a Unique Twist

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the core of its mission is a unique business model that supports K -12 education and strengthens intergenerational family development. After completing an in-depth analysis of the market, the company adjusted its market-entry strategy to address the COVID-19 pandemic effects. It then moved forward to complete FDA registration formalities and selected A-Com Global Logistics of NY as its logistics provider and appointed Eats and Treats International as its exclusive North American Importer. Crafers' full line of chocolates, wafers, marmalades, candies, marshmallows, and chips will enter U.S. distribution channels in the second half of September 2020.

With its advisers' help, the company also developed a unique relationship with the World Affairs Councils of America to support its Academic WorldQuest Program.

The company intends to pursue distribution across all 50 States. It will initially focus on alternative retail and ethnic markets. The first quarter of 2021 will unveil its proprietary online/offline education program designed to deepen and strengthen relationships between grandparents and their grandkids and improve educational skills outside of the formal learning environment.

To assist Crafers in its US market rollout and subsequent growth, the company has sought assistance from experienced US and Uzbek-based professionals. Broad Street Capital Group will develop and implement Crafers' market-entry strategy and help the company build out its US organization and distribution infrastructure.

Lipman Law PLLC of New York and Kosta Legal of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, will provide strategic legal advice and services.

About Crafers:

Founded in 2018, Crafers produces over 150 different SKU's, employs 800 workers, and has an annual production capacity of 47,500 tonnes. Its modern 350,000 sq. Ft facilities are certified to international standards such as ISO 9001 and 22000. The company has exported its products to 15 countries.

About World Affairs Councils of America (WACA):

Since its founding in 1986, WACA supports more than 90 Worlds Affairs Councils across the USA with international programming and educational programs on issues which include international trade, the economy, and global health.

About Broad Street Capital Group:

Based in the heart of New York City's Financial District, BSBG is an international private merchant bank. Since 1988, it has served several foreign governments, multiple state-owned companies, and SMEs in emerging markets. Through its member companies, the Group focuses on developing project financing, providing trade credit and political risk mitigation, export management services, and cross-border market development advisory.

About Lipman Law:

Lipman Law PLLC is a boutique international law practice, headquartered in New York City, whose principal partner has nearly 30 years of experience both in private practice and government with a focus on corporates governance, SEC enforcement, and securities litigation.

About Kosta Legal:

Kosta Legal is a leading full-service law firm based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Kosta Legal maintains a robust international corporate business practice and is ranked by influential independent ranking directory The Legal 500.

About A-Com Global Logistics:

A-Com Global Logistics is a premier logistics and freight forwarding services provider involved in the bilateral US-Uzbekistan trade. The company enjoys a reputation for developing customized multi-modal shipping solutions for its clients in the food and confectionery business segments.

