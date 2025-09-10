Swifto Acquired by Houndry After Completing Over 500,000 Walks and Expanding to Miami and North Carolina with a Commitment to Quality

Swifto, the pioneer of GPS-tracked dog walking since 2012, has been acquired by Houndry after completing more than 500,000 walks and expanding into Miami and North Carolina. Founded by Penina First, Swifto built its reputation on transparency, proprietary technology, and a selective hiring process, ensuring only the top one percent of dog walker applicants were chosen. Following the acquisition, First is launching her next venture, BooBoo Cooler—a playful yet practical cooling bandage for children.

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swifto, the first company to introduce GPS-tracked dog walking in 2012, has been acquired by Houndry, marking a major milestone for the pet care brand known for innovation, growth, and unwavering quality.

"We were proud to lead the industry in technology, but never at the expense of quality. Our commitment to hand-selecting the right dog walkers for each job is what made the real difference for clients—and their dogs." — Penina First, CEO and Founder of Swifto Post this Real-time GPS tracking gave Swifto parents peace of mind on every walk

Founded by Penina First, Swifto built its reputation by combining proprietary GPS tracking technology with a rigorous commitment to service—hand-selecting only the top one percent of dog walker applicants. Penina, who has served as CEO since Swifto's inception, grew the company from a local New York City startup into a multi-market operation, recently expanding into Miami and North Carolina.

"Swifto's commitment to transparency and quality really stood out to us, and it aligns perfectly with Houndry's core principles," said Joshua Stine, CEO of Houndry. "Providing best-in-class service has always been one of our primary goals. We're excited to add Swifto and its team to the Houndry family, and we're committed to ensuring a smooth, safe, and consistent experience for both clients and their pets."

To date, Swifto has completed over 500,000 dog walks and recently expanded by acquiring two beloved local North Carolina dog walking services—Wagz 'n Whiskerz and Little Friends—while preserving the same high-quality, personalized care that clients trust.

"We were proud to lead the industry in technology, but never at the expense of quality," said Penina First. "Our commitment to hand-selecting the right dog walkers for each job is what made the real difference for clients—and their dogs."

Under Houndry's leadership, Swifto's platform, operations, and service model will continue without disruption, ensuring consistency for both clients and walkers.

What's Next?

Following the sale of Swifto, Penina First is channeling her entrepreneurial energy into a new venture: BooBoo Cooler—an innovative product for children that combines a fun bandage with a tiny built-in water pouch that is kept in the freezer and gently cools minor bumps and bruises on contact.

"BooBoo Cooler was born out of everyday parenting moments," said Penina. "It's a simple, effective way to comfort kids—and something I wish existed sooner."

The product just launched and is available for sale at: www.BooBooCooler.com

Media Contact

Penina First, Swifto, 1 9739316264, [email protected], www.swifto.com

Joshua Stine, Houndry, 1 2128181888, [email protected], https://www.houndry.com/

SOURCE Swifto