Swimming Pool Market size to increase by USD 3.56 Bn | Technavio's Research Insights highlight the High Growth in Tourism Industry as Key Trend

Vendor Insights

The global swimming pool market is concentrated in nature due to the presence of few global and regional players. Finish Thompson Inc., FLUIDRA S.A., Hayward Industries Inc., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Intex Corp., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., Pentair Plc, Pool Corp. Inc., Swimline, and Waterco Group are some of the dominant vendors featured in the report.

The concentrated nature of the market is increasing the competition among vendors. To remain competitive in the market, vendors are focusing on enhancing their product offerings and forming strategic alliances with other vendors to expand their reach. For instance, In February 2020, FLUIDRA SA had announced the acquisition of Fabtronics to strengthen its position worldwide by expanding research and development capabilities.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the swimming pool market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 44% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2024.

The report also offers a detailed analysis of the growth of the market across APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. In addition, countries such as the US, France, UK, Australia, and Spain are expected to emerge as prominent markets for swimming pool during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:The report identifies the high growth in the tourism industry as the major trend influencing the swimming pool market. The tourism industry has grown considerably over the past few years despite the impact of economic slowdowns, lack of health and wellness, and political issues. The growth of the tourism industry is increasing the number of travelers worldwide, which is increasing the demand for accommodations. To capture travelers' interest, players in the hospitality industry are focusing on improving the aesthetic appeal of hotels by investing in various construction activities including swimming pools. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Despite the strong growth, the high installation and maintenance cost of swimming pools might impact the growth of vendors. Swimming pools operators must regularly change water, clean filters, and require water pumps that consume more power. Besides, the growing shortage of water and high labor costs coupled with the already existing financial weakness are hindering the adoption of swimming pools in some of the developing countries.

Customize Your Report

Swimming Pool Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 3.56 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) -0.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, France, UK, Australia, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Finish Thompson Inc., FLUIDRA S.A., Hayward Industries Inc., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Intex Corp., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., Pentair Plc, Pool Corp. Inc., Swimline, and Waterco Group. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

