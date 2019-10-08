'Swipe'der' is NOW Available in the Google Play Store

ROANOKE, Va., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Swipe'der being the first app of its kind, partners Heather O'Meara and Nikki Childress created this app with the users in mind. Based around a voting system, this app is custom designed to provide entertainment and the availability for ALL of its users to win.

"Swipe'der is the best. I can't believe I don't even have to win a contest to redeem my coins!" says Lindsey, a friend of the app creators.

Watch short videos for coins Swipe, Vote, Win

The premise of the app is simple: Watch short videos for coins. Use those coins for entering into the weekly photo and/or video themed contest. Watch and swipe to vote on your favorite video or photo. Win more coins and redeem them, or just save up all your coins and you can redeem those as well! Did we mention that these themed contests are weekly challenges?

"I love that users can play so frequently!" says Tarah Moss, an investor in Swipe'der and friend of the app creators. This app combines all of her favorite things, and she jumped at the chance to invest in the idea.

The process is easy: Swipe left for Meh or a No vote, swipe right for a Oh Yeah or Yes vote. Watch lots of amazing content or enter for your chance to win one or both prizes, WEEKLY!

Not a winner? Not a problem. Remember, everyone wins with Swipe'der. Watch those ads, earn those coins, and redeem them! Once any player has earned enough coins for $20, these coins can then be redeemed with over 200+ gift cards through Giftbit or through PayPal.

Get ready to add Swipe'der to your favorite apps on your Android phone! Download free, play for free, earn real prizes!

Visit www.swipeder.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements!

