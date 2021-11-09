Switzerland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021-2025: Total Spend by Consumer Segments, Product Categories, & Retail Sectors

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switzerland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gift card industry in Switzerland is expected to grow by 8.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 1384.6 million in 2021.

Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Switzerland remains strong. The gift card industry in Switzerland is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1275.1 million in 2020 to reach US$ 1740.3 million by 2025.

The gift card market in Switzerland has recorded a steady growth historically. According to the publisher, gift card market in Switzerland has been impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite near-term challenges, the gift card industry is expected to grow especially in certain segments including self-use which will gain traction. Since consumers continue to shop online, the demand for e-gift cards is also expected to rise over the coming quarters. The e-gift card industry in Switzerland will continue to grow over the forecast period.

Leading retailers are focusing on creating a digital gift card program that can help them to increase traffic, boost sales and cultivate brand loyalty. It has become critical for retailers to embrace the new generation of mobile integrated digital / e-gift cards. Given the increasing self-use, retailers need to start viewing gift card as payment tool and enhance the value proposition with loyalty programs and option to reload.

Despite COVID-19 impact, consumers continued to shop online and there has been a large-scale adoption of digital payment both by retail and business consumers. Over 70% of the individuals used internet and shopped online in Switzerland in 2020. Supported by broader industry trends, and shift in consumer behavior, overall gifting and gift card industry has witnessed fundamental changes. Consequently, sale of e-gift card or digital gift card has witnessed sharp increase. Further, the spending on gift cards is expected to increase in the coming quarters.

The country lifted COVID related travel restrictions for visitors from Europe in June 2020 and is now open for tourism. To encourage tourism, the tourism bureau of Geneva, is providing visitors free Geneva Gift Card of around US$109 (€93) which can be used at restaurants, hotels and tours in the city, August 2020. The Geneva Gift Card can be availed by visitors booking at least two nights at a hotel in Geneva.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Switzerland. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

