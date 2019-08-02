Switzerland Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Markets 2014-2018 & 2019-2023: Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switzerland Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Switzerland. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card type, and market share by retail categories.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: This report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in four categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, sales incentive card, and festival & other. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Digital gift card analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers and by occasion.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 12 categories / sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Switzerland .

Report Scope



Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Switzerland

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Switzerland

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Switzerland

Health & Wellness

Travel

Apparel

Electronics

Fine Dining Restaurant

Department Store

Supermarket

Specialty Retail Store

Discount Store

Gas Station or Convenience Store

Fast Casual Restaurant

Entertainment

Other

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Switzerland

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Key Segments

1. Employee Incentive

2. Sales Incentive

3. Consumer Incentive

4. Festival & Other

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2019

Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland

Overall

By Scale of Business

Festival & Others Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Switzerland Gift Card Market Size and Forecast



3 Switzerland Open Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast



4 Switzerland Closed Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast



5 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Future Growth Dynamics



6 Switzerland Gift Card Analysis by Retail Consumer Segment



7 Switzerland Gift Card Consumer Insights and Purchase Behaviour by Retail Sector



8 Switzerland Gift Card Analysis by Corporate Consumer Segment



9 Switzerland Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



10 Switzerland Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



11 Switzerland Sales/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



12 Switzerland Corporate Spend on Gift Cards - Festival & Other Segment Market Size and Forecast



