Switzerland Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Markets 2014-2018 & 2019-2023: Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switzerland Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Switzerland. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
- Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card type, and market share by retail categories.
- Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
- Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: This report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in four categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, sales incentive card, and festival & other. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Digital gift card analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers and by occasion.
- Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.
- Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.
- Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 12 categories / sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.
- Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Switzerland.
Report Scope
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Switzerland
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Switzerland
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Switzerland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Switzerland
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
- Apparel
- Electronics
- Fine Dining Restaurant
- Department Store
- Supermarket
- Specialty Retail Store
- Discount Store
- Gas Station or Convenience Store
- Fast Casual Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Switzerland
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Switzerland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Key Segments
1. Employee Incentive
2. Sales Incentive
3. Consumer Incentive
4. Festival & Other
- By Scale of Business
- Budget Allocation Trend for 2019
Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland
- Overall
- By Scale of Business
Festival & Others Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Switzerland Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
3 Switzerland Open Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
4 Switzerland Closed Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
5 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Future Growth Dynamics
6 Switzerland Gift Card Analysis by Retail Consumer Segment
7 Switzerland Gift Card Consumer Insights and Purchase Behaviour by Retail Sector
8 Switzerland Gift Card Analysis by Corporate Consumer Segment
9 Switzerland Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
10 Switzerland Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
11 Switzerland Sales/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
12 Switzerland Corporate Spend on Gift Cards - Festival & Other Segment Market Size and Forecast
Companies Mentioned
- Migros Genossenschaftsbund eG
- Coop Genossenschaft
- Maus Frres SA
- Aldi Group
- fenaco-LANDI Gruppu
- Valora Holding AG
- Galenica Holding AG
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- Deichmann SE
- Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
- Apple Inc
- Metro AG
- Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Pfister Arco Holding AG
- Internationale Spar Centrale BV
- Otto's AG
- C&A Mode AG
- Euronics International Ltd
- Zalando GmbH
- Karl Vgele Holding AG
- British Petroleum Co Plc
- Mobilezone Holding AG
- Otto Group
- Amazon.com Inc
