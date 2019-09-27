Symphonic Distribution Announces International Rising Star Sho Madjozi Hit Track John Cena Releases Worldwide Today

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South African Tsonga rapper and BET Best New International Artist Award winner, Sho Madjozi released her much anticipated hit song "John Cena" globally, today.

"John Cena" popularized amongst listeners, striking a chord on social media with over 3 million views, and created a global dance craze with the #johncenachallenge after the song original debut on the YouTube show, Colors. The viral sensation of "John Cena" prompted Sho Madjozi to officially release the track for all listeners to enjoy and join the global dance phenomenon.

The South African International acclaim rapper recently appeared in The New York Times and MSN Entertainment, and is the recipient of Forbes' 2019 Entertainer Award. After reviewing her performance on the YouTube show, Colors, Hip-Hop icon Missy Elliot recognized Sho Madjozi on social media by giving her love and respect with one simple word, "Supa," along with the fire emoji.

You can listen to "John Cena" here https://africori.to/johncena

You can enjoy watching "John Cena" performed on Colors YouTube show here https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=H9bGITkIHmM

Sho Madjozi will be performing live at Atlanta's Afropunk on Friday, October 12, 2019.

