Symptoms: How to Tell the Difference Between Pest Allergies, Covid-19, the Flu or Cold in 2020

Common Symptoms According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America :

Skin rashes, itching or hives

Swelling of the lips, tongue or throat

Shortness of breath, trouble breathing or wheezing (whistling sound during breathing)

Dizziness and/or fainting

Stomach pain, vomiting, bloating or diarrhea

Feeling like something awful is about to happen

Ladybug and Stinkbugs

Early autumn months are getting more problematic for homeowners in the south due to Stinkbugs (adult brown marmorated stink bugs) and lady bugs (Asian lady beetles) looking for wintering areas in the voids of homes. Both pests can enter homes and buildings by the hundreds and thousands. This can cause not only a nuisance, but a health issue due to allergic reactions.

Areas you will find Stink Bugs and Ladybugs are almost limitless, but a few key areas to look are the following:

Under beds

Beneath the Sofas

Crown molding cracks and surfaces

Window trim

Attics

Bookcases

Behind curtains

Symptoms of Allergic Reactions

Stinkbugs do not bite (Ladybugs have been known to bite) or transmit disease, however both do cause allergic reactions in some people which can mimic some of the flu or Covid-19 symptoms. The allergic reaction that is a tell-tell sign to distinguish from Covid-19 and the flu are the following:

Itchy and watery eyes

Hives

There are lots of ways to keep stinkbugs and ladybugs out of your home. A few simple tricks are the following:

Caulk windows inside and out

Weather strip entry doors

Secure crawlspace doors and entries

Caulk small gaps around pipe entry points from outside or under your home

Cap or screen your chimney

Hire U.S. Pest to treat the outside of your home's perimeter as well as cracks and crevices where stinkbugs and ladybugs are entering or harboring.

If you're experiencing COVID-19 / Coronavirus-like symptoms, follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention). Consult a doctor immediately to be tested and immediately quarantine, go into isolation until further results to prevent further spread of potential illness.

Most noteworthy, this information is for educational & informational purposes only. Furthermore, this content is intended to offer guidance regarding best practices regarding potential symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information regarding pests and pest-related allergies, please visit our website at uspest.com/pest-identifier/ .

CONTACT: Parker Minor, [email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Pest Protection

