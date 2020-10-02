Symptoms: How to Tell the Difference Between Pest Allergies, Covid-19, the Flu or Cold in 2020
Oct 02, 2020, 16:26 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving into the cooler months of 2020 will cause many people to experience common colds and the flu. This year we have Covid-19. More people are exposed to pest allergies due to being in their home more than ever before.
Biting insects such as fleas and brown recluse spiders can result in respiratory issues similar to Covid-19. For the sake of this article though, we are leaving out biting insects. Below is a general list of symptoms caused by pests and pest infestations in structures and homes.
Common Symptoms According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America:
- Skin rashes, itching or hives
- Swelling of the lips, tongue or throat
- Shortness of breath, trouble breathing or wheezing (whistling sound during breathing)
- Dizziness and/or fainting
- Stomach pain, vomiting, bloating or diarrhea
- Feeling like something awful is about to happen
Ladybug and Stinkbugs
Early autumn months are getting more problematic for homeowners in the south due to Stinkbugs (adult brown marmorated stink bugs) and lady bugs (Asian lady beetles) looking for wintering areas in the voids of homes. Both pests can enter homes and buildings by the hundreds and thousands. This can cause not only a nuisance, but a health issue due to allergic reactions.
Areas you will find Stink Bugs and Ladybugs are almost limitless, but a few key areas to look are the following:
- Under beds
- Beneath the Sofas
- Crown molding cracks and surfaces
- Window trim
- Attics
- Bookcases
- Behind curtains
Symptoms of Allergic Reactions
Stinkbugs do not bite (Ladybugs have been known to bite) or transmit disease, however both do cause allergic reactions in some people which can mimic some of the flu or Covid-19 symptoms. The allergic reaction that is a tell-tell sign to distinguish from Covid-19 and the flu are the following:
- Itchy and watery eyes
- Hives
There are lots of ways to keep stinkbugs and ladybugs out of your home. A few simple tricks are the following:
- Caulk windows inside and out
- Weather strip entry doors
- Secure crawlspace doors and entries
- Caulk small gaps around pipe entry points from outside or under your home
- Cap or screen your chimney
- Hire U.S. Pest to treat the outside of your home's perimeter as well as cracks and crevices where stinkbugs and ladybugs are entering or harboring.
If you're experiencing COVID-19 / Coronavirus-like symptoms, follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention). Consult a doctor immediately to be tested and immediately quarantine, go into isolation until further results to prevent further spread of potential illness.
Most noteworthy, this information is for educational & informational purposes only. Furthermore, this content is intended to offer guidance regarding best practices regarding potential symptoms of COVID-19.
For more information regarding pests and pest-related allergies, please visit our website at uspest.com/pest-identifier/.
