SyncWords Presents Live Dubbing

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords , the leading provider of live captioning, has been synonymous with captioning and translation services in the world of online meetings and virtual conferences for over a decade. Now, adding to its range of services, SyncWords is thrilled to announce Live Dubbing for virtual and hybrid meetings and events powered by the excellent SyncWords Live .

World's Most Advanced AI Live Voice-Over Platform

Benefits of the SyncWords Live Dubbing, AI voice-over solution, for virtual event platforms

Yet another remarkable achievement in the world of captioning, SyncWords is proud to unveil its voice-over service, Live Dubbing, for live events and meetings. It allows you to present your virtual or hybrid event with live voice-over in one or more languages of your choice. SyncWords' proprietary patent-pending platform combines AI, automation, and cloud-based delivery and is the first-in-class AI live dubbing platform for multiple languages.

With this release, event hosts and organizers are now able to scale their messaging to audiences far beyond their original reach. SyncWords is already known as the premier service for real-time translation of captions to 100+ languages. With the Live Dubbing offering, it scales to new heights in the captioning industry not just as an innovator, but also as a disruptor.

Interpretation is no longer an added layer or completely human-dependent, as Live Dubbing will cater to global customers with its language and volume scalability. Whether using human captioners to start in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French, or Automatic Live Captioning in 45+ languages, Live Dubbing can deliver translated voice dubs for your event in 40+ languages.

Benefits of Live Dubbing

AI voice-over is a highly cost-effective, scalable solution for global events and meetings to present content dubbed live in your language of choice. Voice interpretation can have highly variable costs depending on the languages needed, locations, number of attendees, and equipment necessary to accommodate the audience, among other things. With SyncWords Live Dubbing, the cost is set, and new languages can be easily introduced at the last minute, even on the day of the event. This gives event hosts the ultimate flexibility when planning events.

Additionally, they can deliver audio dubs in several ways: in-player, on-platform, via stand-alone page, or custom QR code for mobile. The end user experience is extremely friendly, giving an easy way to switch between and listen to the chosen language.

With aggressive language scalability, SyncWords allows users to deliver regional accents like Canadian French, and Belgian. Instant voice adaptation makes both female and male voice variations possible to suit all client needs. SyncWords integrates seamlessly with 40+ virtual event platforms and allows smooth instant language switching using a drop-down menu.

With Live Dubbing, SyncWords is poised to address the most crucial aspect of reach in the content space: content makers and event hosts can now reach audiences wherever they are, in the language they prefer. Communications have never been simpler and more intimate in the industry, and SyncWords is proud to lead the way with Live Dubbing.

"We believe Live Dubbing in 40+ languages is a revolutionary innovation that changes how companies and video streamers communicate, enabling them to target audiences several times larger than their current market. This will help increase their revenues and outreach in a significant way, both affordably and conveniently", says Ashish Shah, CEO and co-founder of SyncWords.

About SyncWords

Since 2000, SyncWords has been the trusted leader in closed captioning and translations for virtual events, providing a comprehensive platform and services for both Live and Pre-Recorded delivery of captions and subtitles in 100+ languages. With integrations on Zoom , Webex , Hopin , PheedLoop , and many others, SyncWords is captioning and translating thousands of virtual meetings and broadcasts worldwide. Further, SyncWords' caption automation technology powers thousands of hours of captions and subtitles for broadcasters and OTT platforms .

