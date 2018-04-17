Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution

Extends HAPS-80 leading performance to an easily accessible desktop form factor

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS), today announced the availability of its HAPS®-80 Desktop (HAPS-80D) system for mid-range system-on-chip (SoC) prototyping. The Synopsys HAPS-80D system builds on the HAPS-80 prototyping family, with more than 1,500 systems deployed. HAPS-80D delivers out-of-the-box high-performance prototyping with built-in interfaces for immediate design interaction to accelerate software development and system validation.

"Maxio Technology develops industry-leading SSD controllers for consumer and enterprise applications," said Guoyang Li, vice president at Maxio Technology. "Synopsys HAPS delivers a high-performance integrated prototyping solution, enabling our design teams to accelerate software development and perform real-world interface testing at their desktop."

Designed for mid-range SoC prototyping, HAPS-80D accelerates prototype bring-up and interaction with real-world I/O through special built-in infrastructure to support GPIO, UARTs and a wide variety of SoC peripherals. HAPS-80D's I/O flexibility enables optimization of connections to support multi-FPGA design requirements. HAPS-80D also provides built-in debug infrastructure for HAPS GSV (Global State Visibility) with support for Synopsys' Verdi® SoC debug platform, as well as direct connection to a software debugger through Arm® CoreSight, JTAG20 or MICTOR 38 interfaces.

HAPS-80D delivers the industry's highest inter-FPGA communication performance with its high-speed time-domain multiplexing (HSTDM) technology to support system routes and transfer of design signals at 1.4Gbps single-ended. With its automated partitioning and prototyping flow, HAPS-80D easily scales to increasing design capacity and complexity. HAPS-80D is part of the Synopsys Verification Continuum platform with easy migration between Synopsys VCS® simulation, ZeBu® emulation, and HAPS prototyping solutions, saving months of design and verification time, and addressing time-to-market challenges.

"Industry leaders like Maxio Technology increasingly require an integrated prototyping solution to validate the I/O connectivity and performance requirements of their SoCs," said Benoit Lemonnier, vice president of engineering in the Verification Group at Synopsys. "HAPS-80D is a high-performance desktop prototyping solution focused on accelerating software development and system validation that helps software developers and system engineers increase productivity and get to market faster."

