Syntax Wins HPE 2019 Global Service Provider of the Year and North America Customer Excellence Innovation Award
These selective awards recognize Syntax globally for its outstanding customer excellence and helping companies optimize their private cloud strategies
Jun 18, 2019, 07:27 ET
MONTREAL, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax Systems ("Syntax"), a leading global managed cloud provider for mission-critical applications, is proud to announce Hewlett Packard Enterprise selected Syntax as the 2019 Global Service Provider of the Year. Syntax was recognized during an award presentation today at the HPE Global Partner Summit in Las Vegas, NV.
Syntax also takes home a second HPE 2019 coveted award, 2019 North America Award for Customer Excellence and Innovation. Syntax won the award for helping a large electricity and gas company stay at the forefront of IT innovation.
The HPE 2019 Global Awards recognize HPE partners' that embrace the value of partnerships and are committed to working together in order to help companies unleash their growth potential.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by HPE for our talented team's hard work, strong dedication, and unyielding commitment to providing excellent customer service to our clients," says Christian Primeau, global CEO, at Syntax.
Syntax was recognized by an independent judging panel for helping with an innovative approach, delivering business impact and results, its contribution as an HPE service provider, and helping with its strategy and goals.
About Syntax
Since 1972, Syntax has been providing comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes with thousands of customers trusting Syntax with their IT services and ERP needs. Today, Syntax is a leading Managed Cloud Provider for Mission Critical Enterprise Applications. Syntax has undisputed strength to implement and manage ERP deployments (Oracle, SAP) in a secure, resilient, private, public or hybrid cloud. With strong technical and functional consulting services, and world class monitoring and automation, Syntax serves corporations across a diverse range of industries and markets. Syntax has offices worldwide, and partners with Oracle, SAP, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and other global technology leaders. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.
Media Contacts
Peter Schuette
Syntax Systems
Vice President, Global Marketing
+49 (0) 6201 80-8380
pschuette@syntax.com
Matthew Royse
Syntax Systems USA LP
Marketing Director
(919) 287-4873
mroyse@syntax.com
SOURCE Syntax Systems GmbH & Co. KG
Share this article