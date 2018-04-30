Synthio's B2B Contact Data Platform Receives Marketo® Certification for Integration that Empowers Marketers with Clean, Current Contact Data

As the General Data Protection Regulation(GDPR) looms and dirty data becomes more detrimental to both your marketing efforts and your ability to comply with data regulations and local laws, smarter database management is imperative for B2B marketers looking to succeed in the GDPR age.

"Achieving Marketo certification status is further confirmation that data hygiene is a serious challenge for B2B marketers," said Aaron Biddar, CEO, Synthio. "This integration makes it easier than ever for marketers to achieve clean, compliant data without leaving the software they use most."

Marketo-certified applications are carefully reviewed, approved and certified by Marketo to ensure a premium level of quality is maintained for Marketo users as they further extend the utility of their marketing automation platform with complementary integrations.

Synthio's contact data platform functions in harmony with Marketo's robust engagement platform to make B2B database maintenance and management more actionable and accessible for marketers facing consistently higher expectations despite tighter budgets and increasingly complex challenges.

About Synthio

Synthio is a new kind of customer data platform that helps B2B sales and marketing teams get to the right people faster. Outdated data, whitespace, misinformation, and technical hurdles can create a big gap between businesses and the people they're trying to meet, costing millions in wasted effort and missed opportunities. Synthio closes the gap with the accuracy of a people-first approach, the ease of a self-service platform, and the promise of white-glove support. Since 2011, Synthio has served over 1,500 customers, including global companies like Oracle, Microsoft, and Gartner. Synthio has also been listed in the Inc. 5000, ranked among Georgia Technology's Top 40, and named one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. To learn more about how Synthio helps B2B marketers meet people where they are, visit www.Synthio.com.

