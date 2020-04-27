Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Industry Overview 2019-2027: Lucrative Opportunities, Key Regions, Leading Players

DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



The report provides the overall market revenue of the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market for the period of 2017-2027, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market for the forecast period.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market. Key players operating in the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOTs are some of the attributes of the players in the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered

What is the sales/revenue expected to be generated by each product type across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market?

Which region is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which syphilis immunoassay diagnostics and technology segments are expected to generate the highest revenue, globally, in 2027? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What was the market share or position of different companies operating in the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market in 2018?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Class Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Technological Advancement

5.2. Key Mergers & Acquisitions

5.3. Top Three Players - Analysis

5.4. Number of Syphilis Diagnostic Test, by Technology (2018)

5.5. Pricing Analysis by Technology

5.6. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate



6. Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027

6.3.1. Analyzers

6.3.2. Kits & Reagents

6.4. Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Attractiveness, by Product



7. Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2027

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2027

7.3.1. ELISA

7.3.2. CLIA

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness, by Technology



8. Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

8.3.1. Hospitals

8.3.2. Diagnostics Labs

8.3.3. Blood Banks

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Attractiveness, by End-user



9. Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia-Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Attractiveness, by Region



10. North America Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



11. Europe Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



12. Asia-Pacific Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



13. Latin America Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



14. Middle East & Africa Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

15.2. Market Share Analysis by Company (2018)

15.3. Company Profiles

15.3.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

15.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.1.2. Company Financials

15.3.1.3. Growth Strategies

15.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

15.3.3. BD

15.3.4. Siemens Healthineers AG

15.3.5. DiaSorin S.p.A.

15.3.6. Abbott

15.3.7. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Part of Carlyle Group)

15.3.8. Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd.

15.3.9. bioMerieux S.A.

15.3.10. Fujirebio (Miraca Group)

15.3.11. Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)



