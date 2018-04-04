Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow

Abraham Arakelian , Information and Communication Technology, Los Angeles office (joined in 2015)

, Information and Communication Technology, office (joined in 2015) Michael Itkin , Built Environment Team, New York office (2015)

, Built Environment Team, office (2015) Daniel Johnson , Built Environment Team, Charlotte office (2013)

, Built Environment Team, Charlotte office (2013) Jigar Jokhakar , Built Environment Team, New York office (2015)

, Built Environment Team, office (2015) Nathaniel Kirby , Critical Facilities, Los Angeles office, (2012)

, Critical Facilities, office, (2012) Joshua Lilburn , Critical Facilities, New York office (1999)

, Critical Facilities, office (1999) Seth Sherman , Critical Facilities, San Francisco office (2010)

"An important tenet of our Vision 2025 strategy is to not only attract, but also retain, the best people," says Gary Brennen, Syska's co-president. "With these promotions, we are grooming Syska's future leaders."

"We'd like these top performers to have long tenures with us," adds Cyrus Izzo, Syska's other co-president. "As associate partners, they'll play an integral role in Syska's growth."

Syska Hennessy Group is the leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT) and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 17 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

Media Contact

Michelle Galindez

mgalindez@syska.com

212.556.3390

