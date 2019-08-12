System of Insight Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Increasing Focus on Real-Time Insights to Gain a Competitive Edge in the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "System of Insight Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Applications (Customer Analytics, Operations Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Risk and Compliance Management), Deployment Model, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global System of Insight Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.4 Billion By 2024, at a CAGR of 22.2%

The major factors expected to drive the growth of the system of insight market include increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices driving the adoption of a system of insight solutions and a growing focus on analyzing a huge amount of data from multiple sources to gain real-time insights. The lack of integration with legacy architecture and intensifying market competition are expected to restrain the adoption of a system of insight solutions in the emerging economies, which in turn, may restrain the market from growing.

Business Intelligence (BI) has been adopted across different industries, as it supports enterprises in various business decisions, including operational and strategic. The enterprises use BI tools from product positioning and customer service to workforce management. Nowadays, the BI tools deliver a superior experience to users by swiftly analyzing the unstructured data as compared to traditional tools using spreadsheet-based applications.

Moreover, the advent of Structured Query Language (SQL)-based Database Management System (DBMS) has helped enterprises process, manage, and analyze structured data from Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) data sources. The volume and variety of business data are increasing at a tremendous pace across the industries, as businesses are using various data sources, such as sensors, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Global Positioning System (GPS), to collect structured and unstructured data. Earlier, in the traditional BI, IT was highly focused on integrating data from multiple sources throughout the company.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the System of Insight Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Verticals

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market in North America, By Application and Deployment Mode



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Volume of Big Data and Growing Need of Analytics

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Real-Time Insights to Gain A Competitive Edge in the Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Integration With Legacy Architecture

5.2.2.2 Increasing Market Competition

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security Issues Related to Big Data Platforms

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Experts

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.4 SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

5.3.5 ISO/IEC 27001

5.3.6 The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.4 Use Cases



6 System of Insight Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Need for Analyzing Real-Time Business Data to Drive the Adoption of System of Insight Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Need for Improving Business Performance to Drive the Growth of Professional Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Need for Monitoring and Maintaining Software Operations and Reducing Overhead Costs to Drive the Demand for Managed Services



7 System of Insight Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Customer Analytics

7.2.1 Need for Real-Time Insights Into Customer Interactions to Drive the Adoption of the Customer Analytics Solution

7.3 Sales and Marketing Management

7.3.1 Need to Enhance Brand Reputation to Maintain A Competitive Edge Driving the Adoption of Sales and Marketing Management Application

7.4 Operations Management

7.4.1 Need to View and Monitor Real-Time Performance and Maintain the Availability of Critical Assets to Drive the Growth of the Operations Management Segment

7.5 Workforce Management

7.5.1 Need to Optimize Workforce and Maximize Productivity to Drive the Growth of the Workforce Management Segment

7.6 Risk and Compliance Management

7.6.1 Increasing Need for Mitigating Risks and Complying With Regulations to Spur the Demand for Risk and Compliance Management

7.7 Others



8 System of Insight Market By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Mobility and Low Setup Costs to Boost the Adoption of the Cloud Deployment Model

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 Data Privacy and Security Advantages to Boost the Growth of the On-Premises Deployment Model



9 System of Insight Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Focus on Compliance With Regulations and Financial Standards to Increase the Demand for the System of Insight Solutions in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical

9.3 Retail and eCommerce

9.3.1 Growing Need for Building Customer-Centric Strategy to Drive the Adoption of the System of Insight Solutions in the Retail and eCommerce Vertical

9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.4.1 Drug Discovery, Patient Care, and Insurance Fraud Detection Applications to Drive the Adoption of the System of Insight Market in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical

9.5 Government and Defense

9.5.1 Need to Improve Reliability and Efficiency of Processes to Drive the Adoption of System of Insight Solutions in the Government and Defense Vertical

9.6 Telecommunications and IT

9.6.1 Reduced Churn Rate, Improved Services, and Enhanced Customer Loyalty With the System of Insight Solutions to Drive the Market Growth

9.7 Manufacturing

9.7.1 Manufacturing Companies to Adopt the System of Insight Solutions to Understand and Identify Early Warning Signals and Reduce the Overall Cost

9.8 Others



10 System of Insight Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Increase in the Adoption of AI, ML, and Analytics By Enterprises to Boost the Market in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Focus of Government and Enterprises on Investing and Research on New Technologies to Drive System of Insight Adoption in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 Increase in the Adoption of AI and IoT to Drive the Opportunities for System of Insight Market in the UK

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Growing Need to Analyze the Huge Amount of Data Generated From Various Devices to Boost the Adoption of System of Insight Solutions

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.3.1 Industry 4.0 and Smart Factories to Drive the System of Insight Adoption in Germany

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Growing Initiatives Supporting Digitalization to Boost the Adoption of System of Insight Solutions

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Technological Advancements to Boost the Growth of the System of Insight Market in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Changing Technological Landscape and Government Initiatives to Create Growth Potential for System of Insight in India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.1 Demand for Connected Devices and Rise in Adoption of AI and Real-Time Analytics to Boost the Market in the Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Digital Technologies to Provide Opportunities for System of Insight Solutions

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Various Government Initiatives to Accelerate the Growth of Systems of Insight Market in the Coming Years

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Growing Steps Toward the Revolution of Various Technologies May Create Demand for System of Insight Solutions Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



